19-Year-Old Arrested, Teen Critically Injured After Fall From Moving Vehicle

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A teen has been critically injured after falling off a moving car, and the driver has been arrested for allegedly being impaired.

The incident happened early Saturday morning in the Franklin Green Subdivision.

Officers responded to the scene on Brimstead Drive around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Reports stated the teen fell off a car that was being driven by 19-year-old Seth Christian Goering.

The injured teen was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said Goering was impaired and arrested him.

He has been charged with DUI, reckless endangerment, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Goering was free on a $22,500 bond. He has been scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. on June 22.