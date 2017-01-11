2 Arrested In Meth, Heroin Bust In Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Two men have been arrested in connection with a meth and heroin bust in Mt. Juliet.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at a home on Old Lebanon Dirt Road after citizens reported possible drug activity.

Jeremy Gilchrist was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A second person, Floyd Shane Bagsby, was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mt. Juliet Police investigated the home with help from Metro Nashville Police officers and special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Lebanon Police SWAT also assisted in the operation.

While the tactical teams were entering the structures on the property, police learned one of the men inside might be armed so they exploded two distraction devices outside.

They also had to shut down the road for a short time.

Once inside, detectives said they found heroin and other substances that still have to be analyzed - in addition to ammunition and a shotgun.

The investigation remained ongoing.