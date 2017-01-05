2 Arrested In String Of Robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two women believed to be responsible for recent motel robberies in Rutherford County and one hotel robbery in Nashville have been arrested.

Metro Nashville Police officers arrested 32-year-old Theresa Keith and 26-year-old Cierra Villegas Wednesday at a parking lot on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

A BB pistol was recovered from them.

Keith and Villegas were charged with aggravated robbery in the Holiday Inn case. Keith allegedly approached the front desk clerk at 8:40 p.m. asking about room rates.

She left to retrieve her purse and came back a few minutes later. As Keith was standing at the counter, Villegas allegedly put a gun to Keith’s head, and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied and the two fled.

Keith and Villegas were suspected in other robbery cases in Nashville and surrounding counties including two similar robberies at motels in Murfreesboro and Smyrna.