Police: Driver In 2-Car Crash Fell Asleep

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - A driver involved in a two-car crash in Mt. Juliet fell asleep behind the wheel, police said.
The incident happened before 7 a.m. Wednesday on Division Street near Rutland Drive.
#breaking driver told @MtJulietPolice he fell asleep at the wheel and caused a head on collision. Road opening @NC5 pic.twitter.com/ngv454R5Yw— Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) January 4, 2017
One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other driver was not hurt.
Division Street was closed for about 20 minutes while crews cleared the scene.
