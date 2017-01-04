Police: Driver In 2-Car Crash Fell Asleep

7:19 AM, Jan 4, 2017
8:01 AM, Jan 4, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - A driver involved in a two-car crash in Mt. Juliet fell asleep behind the wheel, police said. 

The incident happened before 7 a.m. Wednesday on Division Street near Rutland Drive.  

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other driver was not hurt. 

Division Street was closed for about 20 minutes while crews cleared the scene.  

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top