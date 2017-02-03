2 Eagles Found Shot In East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two bald eagles had to be euthanized after they were found shot in East Tennessee.

They were found in the Tennessee River Valley in Meigs County.

Officials found the first injured eagle on January 30. She had at least 11 shotgun pellets inside her.

The second eagle was found alive Wednesday, but its injuries were too severe and it had to be put down.



Officials asked anyone with information on who may have shot the eagles to call police or the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency at 931-484-9571.