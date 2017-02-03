2 Eagles Found Shot In East Tennessee

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two bald eagles had to be euthanized after they were found shot in East Tennessee.
They were found in the Tennessee River Valley in Meigs County.
Officials found the first injured eagle on January 30. She had at least 11 shotgun pellets inside her.
The second eagle was found alive Wednesday, but its injuries were too severe and it had to be put down. Officials asked anyone with information on who may have shot the eagles to call police or the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency at 931-484-9571.
Two Fort Campbell soldiers were fatally wounded in what investigators have called a domestic-related shooting.
One person has been airlifted to an area hospital after a crash involving at least two vehicles in Smith County.
A officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department has died while trying to save a suicidal woman in the Cumberland River.
Tennessee Valley Authority is defending how it stores coal ash at its Gallatin Steam Plant.
One person was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision in Madison.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said a woman was under investigation following the death of Officer Eric Mumaw, and…
An 18-year veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department passed away in the line of duty.
School officials in both Bedford and Overton counties confirmed they would be closed on Friday.
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network released information late Thursday following Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw losing his life trying…