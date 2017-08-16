HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Two students from Beech High School were injured when they were hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 3:40 Wednesday afternoon at Long Hollow Pike and New Hope Road in Hendersonville.

The teen boys were walking along the side of the road near the parking lot of the Shell gas station across the street from the school when they were hit. They were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Officials said the driver responsible remained at the scene. The details of the driver's injuries were unclear, but the driver possibly requested to be transported to the hospital as well.

The Shell owner said the two teens had just grabbed snacks before leaving station. Witnesses told the owner the car drove off the road into the parking lot and that's when the accident happened.