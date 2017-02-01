2 Hurt In Domestic-Related Shooting In Antioch

Current
ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Two people were critically hurt in a domestic-related shooting in Antioch.
The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on Post Oak Road.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said two people, a male and female, were taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.
BREAKING: Headed to reported shooting in Antioch. Two ambulances just passed with police escort @NC5 pic.twitter.com/UQEtzADh5G— Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) February 1, 2017
Both were said to be critical.
Police said the man shot his wife in the chest and then shot himself in the abdomen.
No additional details were known.
A pedestrian was critically injured when he was hit by a vehicle on Harding Place in Nashville.
A teen was critically injured in a crash on Nolensville Road near the Nashville Zoo.
President Donald Trump will nominate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, Trump announced Tuesday night at the White House.
Reversing a century-old stance, the Boy Scouts of America announced they will accept members based on their gender identity.
Officials with the Shelbyville Police Department asked for the public's help in finding a man that led officers on a high speed chase.
At midnight Wednesday morning, time will run out to sign up for health insurance under the affordable care act, even though big questions…
Four Fort Campbell soldiers were injured when a helicopter crashed during a training incident.
Two people were killed in a four-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch. Two others were injured in the wreck.