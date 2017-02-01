2 Hurt In Domestic-Related Shooting In Antioch

5:30 AM, Feb 1, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Two people were critically hurt in a domestic-related shooting in Antioch.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on Post Oak Road.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said two people, a male and female, were taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

Both were said to be critical.

Police said the man shot his wife in the chest and then shot himself in the abdomen. 

No additional details were known. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top