2 Hurt In Domestic-Related Shooting In Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Two people were critically hurt in a domestic-related shooting in Antioch.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on Post Oak Road.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said two people, a male and female, were taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

BREAKING: Headed to reported shooting in Antioch. Two ambulances just passed with police escort @NC5 pic.twitter.com/UQEtzADh5G — Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) February 1, 2017

Both were said to be critical.

Police said the man shot his wife in the chest and then shot himself in the abdomen.

No additional details were known.