2 Hurt In Single-Car Crash In Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Two people were injured in a single-car crash in Clarksville.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning on Dunbar Cave Road in front of the Golf Course.

Details of the crash were not known.

Officials with Clarksville Police said the driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, while the passenger was taken by ambulance to Tennova Hospital.

Dunbar Cave Road was blocked from Wingate Drive to Highway 374. However it has since reopened.