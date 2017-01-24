2 In Custody After Pursuit On I-40

Clear
Image: Humphreys County Sheriff's Office Facebook
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two suspects were taken into custody after a multi-county pursuit on Interstate 40.
A robbery was first reported in Dickson County.
At some point, deputies from Humphreys County intercepted the suspects' vehicle and began pursuing.
From there, a chase continued on I-40 West. The car eventually crashed into a guardrail and burst into flames.
Two people were taken into custody. Neither was injured in the crash.
No additional details were known.
