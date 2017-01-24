2 In Custody After Pursuit On I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two suspects were taken into custody after a multi-county pursuit on Interstate 40.

A robbery was first reported in Dickson County.

At some point, deputies from Humphreys County intercepted the suspects' vehicle and began pursuing.

From there, a chase continued on I-40 West. The car eventually crashed into a guardrail and burst into flames.

Two people were taken into custody. Neither was injured in the crash.

No additional details were known.

