2 In Custody After Pursuit On I-40

9:09 AM, Jan 24, 2017
Image: Humphreys County Sheriff's Office Facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two suspects were taken into custody after a multi-county pursuit on Interstate 40.

A robbery was first reported in Dickson County.

At some point, deputies from Humphreys County intercepted the suspects' vehicle and began pursuing.

From there, a chase continued on I-40 West. The car eventually crashed into a guardrail and burst into flames.

Two people were taken into custody. Neither was injured in the crash.  

No additional details were known.    
 

