2 Injured In Nashville Shooting

9:00 PM, Jan 11, 2017
1 hour ago
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two people were injured in a shooting in Davidson County.

According to police, two men suffered non life-threatening injuries.

It happened on Westchester Drive near Meadow Court. Officers investigated a car that was riddled with bullet holes, and several shell casings on the ground.

It was unclear if any arrests had been made.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top