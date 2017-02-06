2 Men Stabbed Outside Antioch Bar

Mostly cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 48°
HI: 69°
LO: 57°
HI: 59°
LO: 47°
ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Two men were taken to an area hospital overnight after a stabbing in Antioch.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Thirsty Turtle Sports Grill on Bell Road.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said two men were found with stab wounds to their necks after a bar fight.
The victims were said to be in stable condition.
One weapon was reportedly a pool cue, while the other was a tree limb.
One person was detained for questioning at the scene.
It's unclear at this point if they stabbed each other.
