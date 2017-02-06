2 Men Stabbed Outside Antioch Bar

8:19 AM, Feb 6, 2017
2 hours ago

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Two men were taken to an area hospital overnight after a stabbing in Antioch.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Thirsty Turtle Sports Grill on Bell Road.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said two men were found with stab wounds to their necks after a bar fight.

The victims were said to be in stable condition. 

One weapon was reportedly a pool cue, while the other was a tree limb.

One person was detained for questioning at the scene.

It's unclear at this point if they stabbed each other. 

