2 Officers Hospitalized After Assault At Tenn. Prison
10:57 AM, Apr 10, 2017
ONLY, Tenn. - Two officers remain hospitalized after a disturbance at Turney Center Industrial Complex in Hickman County.
The incident involving 16 inmates began around 4 p.m. Sunday. Three corrections officers - identified as Lester Ball, Jesse Shockley, and Paul Nielson - were assaulted during the ordeal.
Four of the inmates involved in the incident have been moved to Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville. The remaining 12 are at Morgan County Correctional Complex, a maximum security facility in East Tennessee.