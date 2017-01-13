2 Shot By Troopers In East Tennessee

Current
KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Two people were injured in an officer-involved shooting involving two Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers in East Tennessee.
The shooting happened Thursday night during a traffic stop on Interstate 26 in Kingsport, located not far from the Virginia state line.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said one of the people in the car pulled a weapon on two troopers.
At that time, the troopers returned fire and shot two people inside the vehicle.
Both were taken to an area hospital, where their conditions were not known. Their names were not released.
Neither trooper was hurt.
