2 Sought In Franklin Hotel Robbery

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A manhunt got underway overnight for two armed men who robbed a hotel in Franklin.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at a Baymont Inn and Suites on Franklin Commons Court, located just off Carothers Parkway.
Officials with Franklin Police said two men approached the clerk and demanded money. One was reportedly armed with a gun, while the other had a knife.
The clerk complied and the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was hurt.
A description of the men was not immediately known.
Anyone with information should call Franklin Police.
