2 Taken Into Custody During Mt. Juliet Undercover Investigation

3:15 PM, Jan 10, 2017
3 hours ago

PHOTO: Mt. Juliet Police

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOTO: Mt. Juliet Police

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Police used distraction devices (flash bangs) during an undercover investigation in Mt. Juliet.

Old Lebanon Dirt Road near Nighthawk Lane was closed for a short time Tuesday while police officers executed a search warrant at a home.

 

 

Crime Suppression Unit detectives secured the search warrant, which was executed by members of our Special Response Team and the Lebanon Police Department.

The warrant was part of an undercover investigation into a heroin and methamphetamine distribution investigation.

Police took two people into custody.

Details about the incident, and why officers were forced to use flash bangs were unknown.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top