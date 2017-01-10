2 Taken Into Custody During Mt. Juliet Undercover Investigation

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Police used distraction devices (flash bangs) during an undercover investigation in Mt. Juliet.

Old Lebanon Dirt Road near Nighthawk Lane was closed for a short time Tuesday while police officers executed a search warrant at a home.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Old Lebanon Dirt Rd is CLOSED between Eagle Trace Dr & Nighthawk Ln while police execute a search warrant at a home. pic.twitter.com/1n6LFh31Bs — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) January 10, 2017

Crime Suppression Unit detectives secured the search warrant, which was executed by members of our Special Response Team and the Lebanon Police Department.

The warrant was part of an undercover investigation into a heroin and methamphetamine distribution investigation.

Police took two people into custody.

Details about the incident, and why officers were forced to use flash bangs were unknown.