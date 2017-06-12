3 Fort Campbell Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. - The Department of Defense has confirmed the deaths of three Fort Campbell soldiers.

Officials said Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland; Sgt. William M. Bays, 29 of Barstow, California; and Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, 22 of Youngsville, North Carolina were killed June 10.

They were fatally shot in the Peka Valley area, located in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan.

The incident remained under investigation.

They were assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rdBrigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell.

