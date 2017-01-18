3 Hurt In Wrong-Way Crash In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three people were hurt when a wrong-way driver struck two other cars on Murfreesboro Pike.

The incident happened shortly after midnight at Shumate Lane, just past Nashboro Village.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said a vehicle was heading the wrong-way on Murfreesboro Pike when it hit two other cars that were traveling in the correct lanes.

The wrong-way driver was injured and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The other two drivers were expected to be okay.

None of the cars had passengers.

The fatal response team was called out to the scene and is investigating.