3 Hurt In Wrong-Way Crash In Nashville

5:53 AM, Jan 18, 2017
3 hours ago

Three people were hurt when a wrong-way driver struck two other cars on Murfreesboro Pike.

WTVF

Three people were hurt when a wrong-way driver struck two other cars on Murfreesboro Pike.

WTVF
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three people were hurt when a wrong-way driver struck two other cars on Murfreesboro Pike.

The incident happened shortly after midnight at Shumate Lane, just past Nashboro Village. 

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said a vehicle was heading the wrong-way on Murfreesboro Pike when it hit two other cars that were traveling in the correct lanes.

The wrong-way driver was injured and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The other two drivers were expected to be okay.

None of the cars had passengers. 

The fatal response team was called out to the scene and is investigating.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top