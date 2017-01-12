3 Injured In Separate Neighborhood Shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - At least three people were injured in separate shootings in the same neighborhood north of Nashville.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the shootings happened just hours apart late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The first incident happened on Willow Creek Court. According to police, two men suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Several shell casings were found on the ground near a bullet-ridden car.

Hours later, more shots were fired near the intersection of Westchester and Brookdale Drive.

A 17-year-old called police just after midnight, saying he had been shot multiple times in the legs. He claimed he was standing by the street waiting for a ride.

He was taken to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.

So far no arrests have been made in either incident.