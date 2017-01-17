3 Sought In Violent Home Invasion In 12th South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - At least one person was injured during a violent home invasion in the 12th South area of Nashville.

The incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in an area near Elmoood Avenue.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said one of the suspects fired a weapon after an altercation. One man was grazed by a bullet and then pistol-whipped.

#breaking police are on the scene of a violent home invasion in the 12south neighborhood. A victim was shot & pistol whipped by 3 masked men pic.twitter.com/YHvR0vr0jB — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) January 17, 2017

The suspects were wearing masks, so police were not able to get a good description of the suspects.

One of the victims was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they’re also questioning two women who were also in the home.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.