4 In Custody After Pursuit Ends In West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Four people, including a juvenile, were taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in West Nashville.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said they initially tried to pull the car over in the Sylvan Park area but the driver fled.
Officers later learned the car was stolen.
Police chased the SUV down Interstate 40 West, but the vehicle eventually ran out of gas.
Four people were arrested, including a juvenile. None of their identities were known.
No one was hurt.
