4 Injured In Possible Drag Racing Crash

10:18 PM, Jan 27, 2017
1 hour ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Emergency crews have closed Murfreesboro Pike near Harding Place in Nashville due to a crash that was possibly a result of drag racing.

The crash happened Friday night around 8:30 p.m. on Murfreesboro Pike.

A total of four people were injured in the crash, one of them suffered life-threatening injuries. Two vehicles were involved - one of them a pickup truck and the other a sedan.

Details of the crash were unclear. Murfreesboro Pike was closed in both directions as police investigated.

Officials expected the road to be closed until midnight.

 

