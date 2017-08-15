5 Juveniles Arrested After Wilson County Chase

LEBANON, Tenn. - Five juveniles were arrested overnight after a brief chase in Wilson County.

The incident began shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday when a deputy noticed a Dodge Durango that matched the description of a vehicle that was stolen in the Gladeville area.

Authorities pursued the vehicle and arrested the juveniles in Lebanon. Officials said they’re persons of interest in several auto thefts in the area.

A small handgun was found in the vehicle, along with marijuana and a digital scale.

The suspects were being held at the juvenile detention center, pending their court appearances. One of them was an escapee of the Department of Children’s Services.

They’re expected to be charged with auto theft, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a weapon, and possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to resale.