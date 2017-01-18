5th And Taylor Evacuated Due To Grease Fire

8:26 PM, Jan 17, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A popular Nashville restaurant was evacuated because of a grease fire in the HVAC system.

The restaurant, 5th and Taylor, in Germantown called 911 around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

When firefighters arrived, they thought the fire was coming from HVAC system, but once they got on the roof, they realized it was a small grease fire at the top of an exhaust vent.

It was unclear how extensive the damage was, but there was a lot of smoke billowing through the roof.

No one was injured during the incident. The restaurant was evacuated, and they were unsure if they would reopen later that night.

