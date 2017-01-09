ACLU Challenges KY's New Ultrasound Abortion Law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Abortion-rights supporters have filed a lawsuit aimed at blocking a new Kentucky law that requires women get an ultrasound prior to having an abortion.

The suit signals pro-choice groups' attempts to fight back against new Republican dominance in the state, where the GOP just claimed control of the state House for the first time in nearly a century and immediately passed laws to restrict access to abortions.

The American Civil Liberties Union said Monday that the law that requires abortion providers show and describe ultrasound images violates privacy and First Amendment rights.

The ultrasound legislation was one of several put on a fast-track last week by the Republican majority in the legislature.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who signed the ultrasound bill, calls it "sound legislation" and predicts it will hold up in court.

