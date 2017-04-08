Activists Protest President's Syrian Attack

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Activists in Murfreesboro protested President Trump's decision to launch last night's missile strike.

The group rallied at the square to voice their opposition Friday.



Protesters we spoke to said the assaults will only intensify the suffering of Syrian people and result in more deaths of innocent women, children, and men.

They oppose any foreign military intervention and believe President Trump should work on ending the Syrian Civil War peacefully.

"We're here to say that it's not ok to bring the U.S. into yet another Middle Eastern war, to escalate the us involvement in Syria - to expand that to a war on ISIS, to a war on Assad as well. Where does it end? Are we going to fight every single faction in the Syrian civil war?" said Jase Short.

The rally was organized by the advocacy group, Murfreesboro Support Alliance.