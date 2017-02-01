Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Deadline At Midnight

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - At midnight Wednesday morning, time will run out to sign up for health insurance under the affordable care act, even though big questions still remain about its future.
Affordable Care Act Navigators working for the Tennessee Healthcare Campaign say people who were able to sign up before the deadline shouldn't worry: even though President Trump and the Republican Congress have vowed to repeal Obamacare, insurance companies in Tennessee have signed contracts agreeing to offer coverage for the rest of the year.
“The expectation is it will work through 2017,” said Jackie Shrago with the Tennessee Healthcare Campaign. “We don't know what will happen in 2018, so people are concerned about losing insurance, because many people have not had insurance in the past. The people who have preexisting conditions are very worried.”
The penalty for not having health insurance has gone up over the years. This year the penalty will be at least $695.
