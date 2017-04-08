After Veteran's Personal Documents Stolen, Widow Pleads For Help

DICKSON, Tenn. - Dickson, TN--- The grieving widow of war veteran is now pleading for help in hopes that some of his irreplaceable personal items will be returned.

Sandy Fessler’s husband of 26 years, Charles, passed away on Sunday from a sudden heart attack. While working to finalize plans for his funeral, she put all of his personal information including his birth certificate, their marriage license, and his military records together in a blue Walmart bag in her car.

During a stop at a shopping center on Highway 46 in Dickson Thursday afternoon to buy a dress for Charles’ funeral, she said someone took the bag out of her car.

“Maybe they thought it was something I bought at Walmart,” said Fessler. “It wasn’t. It was something very important to me.”

She said as soon as she realized the bag was gone, she returned to the shopping center, but there was no sign of the bag.

“I literally climbed into dumpsters looking for the documents,” said Fessler. “I couldn’t find them. I was so upset.”

Fessler admits she left her car unlocked, but she said she still doesn't know why someone would take the documents that mean so much to her.

“I think it would be really nice if someone just brought it back,” said Fessler.

Sandy said Charles was a Desert Storm veteran, and a loving husband and father,

Dickson police are investigating. An officer searched the parking lot for the bag, and is also working to determine if any of the stores have security cameras that show the parking lot. If you have any information on the theft, call Dickson Police at (615) 441-9555.

