Alabama Governor Resigns, Pleads Guilty To Misdemeanors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has resigned and pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges that arose from the investigation of alleged affair with a top aide.

The news came after a source told The Associated Press he plans to resign over allegations he covered up an affair with an aide.

A booking log at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office website shows Bentley was processed on two campaign and ethics charges Monday afternoon.

His mugshot released by the jail shows Bentley smiling slightly, his head cocked slightly to the right. He's wearing a coat and tie.

Bentley is expected to resign Monday.

Alabama's Ethics Commission last week found probable cause that Bentley violated state ethics laws with his handling of an alleged affair and referred the case to prosecutors.