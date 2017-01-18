All Clear Given After Bomb Threat At Jewish Community Center

Cloudy
A Metro Police officer responds to a threat at the Gordon Jewish Community Center on January 9 (FILE).
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - For the second time in less than two weeks, a bomb threat was called in to the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville.
The threat was called in around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the center located on Percy Warner Boulevard.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said officers did a walk-through and did not find any threat.
The scene has since cleared.
