All Clear Given After Bomb Threat At Jewish Community Center

2nd Threat Reported In Less Than 2 Weeks

11:06 AM, Jan 18, 2017
1 hour ago

A Metro Police officer responds to a threat at the Gordon Jewish Community Center on January 9 (FILE). 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - For the second time in less than two weeks, a bomb threat was called in to the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville.

The threat was called in around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the center located on Percy Warner Boulevard.  

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said officers did a walk-through and did not find any threat. 

The scene has since cleared.

This was the second threat called in to the center in less than two weeks. Back on January 9, the center was one of many across the country that received threats. 
 
Police cannot confirm at this time if it was made by the same person or group. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top