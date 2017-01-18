All Clear Given After Bomb Threat At Jewish Community Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - For the second time in less than two weeks, a bomb threat was called in to the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville.

The threat was called in around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the center located on Percy Warner Boulevard.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said officers did a walk-through and did not find any threat.

The scene has since cleared.

This was the second threat called in to the center in less than two weeks. Back on January 9 , the center was one of many across the country that received threats.

Police cannot confirm at this time if it was made by the same person or group.