Alleged Stalker Breaks Into Woman's Home, Cuts Up Photos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An accused stalker has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a woman's apartment and cutting up all her wedding photos.

The incident happened at an apartment on Riverside Drive in Nashville.

The woman wasn’t home at the time but her mother spotted the suspect going in the front door and then leaving a short time later carrying a black bag.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, the woman’s mother claims the suspect had been infatuated her for months but they were never romantic.

Officers arrived at the scene to find many the victim's wedding pictures cut up and destroyed.

They also think he may have tampered with drinks in her refrigerator, perhaps to make her sick. Those drinks were turned in to police for further testing.

The suspect was taken into custody. The case remained under investigation.