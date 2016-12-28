Missing Alzheimer's Patient Found Safe

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An Alzheimer’s patient who went missing in North Nashville has been found safe.
The man was identified as 69-year-old Eddie Sanford, Jr.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said Sanford was last seen by a friend on Saturday, Christmas Eve, around 5 p.m. at his apartment on D.B. Todd Boulevard.
Investigators Tweeted Wednesday morning that he'd been found safe in South Nashville and returned to his home.
Missing person Eddie Sanford Jr., 69, located safe in South Nashville and returned home.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 28, 2016
No additional details were known.
