Missing Alzheimer's Patient Found Safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An Alzheimer’s patient who went missing in North Nashville has been found safe. 

The man was identified as 69-year-old Eddie Sanford, Jr.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said Sanford was last seen by a friend on Saturday, Christmas Eve, around 5 p.m. at his apartment on D.B. Todd Boulevard.

Investigators Tweeted Wednesday morning that he'd been found safe in South Nashville and returned to his home. 

No additional details were known.  

