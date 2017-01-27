Animal Rescue Targeted in Overnight Burglary

LEBANON, Tenn. - Burglars smashed in windows, ransacked offices, and stole up to $800 from A New Leash on Life, a small, non-profit animal rescue located on West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.

"You know, people give us their hard earned money to help us help animals and someone didn't think about that and just took it from us," said the shelter's director Angela Chapman. "It's sad."

A veterinary technician first discovered the damage early Thursday morning. She immediately called police.

The burglars picked up rocks outside the shelter, and threw them through the windows in order to gain entry into the building.

Shelter workers said a senior cat is also missing. She is an 8-year-old black and white feline, who likely escaped through the broken windows.

A New Leash on Life is closed Thursday, but will reopen on Friday.