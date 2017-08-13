Pedestrian Hit, Killed On Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The second pedestrian in two days died after being hit by a car.

The woman was on Nolensville Pike near Interstate 440 in South Nashville just after midnight, early Sunday morning. Police said she was not in a crosswalk.

The 19-year-old driver of a Honda sedan stopped to help. He told police he was headed home from work and didn't see the woman before hitting her. No charges have been anticipated against him.

Police said they were not sure why the woman was in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said she was not carrying identification, and her name was still unknown.

Reports stated she was heavyset and appeared to be in her 30's. She was wearing a grey t-shirt that said "Flawless."

The victim was the second pedestrian killed over the weekend. Police were still searching for the driver of a yellow SUV who hit a woman on West Trinity Lane Saturday morning.