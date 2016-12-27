Armed Suspects Rob Gas Station Off I-40

JACKSON, Tenn - Police have asked for help from the public to identify and locate two suspects in an armed robbery just off Interstate 40 in Madison County.

The robbery happened at 7 a.m. December 26 at the Hollywood Express gas station, just off the Hollywood Drive exit in Jackson.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department said two suspects were seen on video surveillance inside the convenience store. One of them was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

A white vehicle described as a Chrysler 300 was seen speeding away from the area shortly after the robbery.

One suspect was wearing a light brown hooded jacket, black pants and dark shows. The other was wearing a black hooded University of Alabama sweatshirt with a red “A” on the front, black pants with red stripes on the side and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery or regarding the identity of the suspects has been asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400. Tips can also be called into Jackson & Madison County Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).