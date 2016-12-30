Arrest Made 1 Year After Nashville Home Invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Ballistic evidence has led to a man’s arrest more than a year after a violent home invasion.

The incident happened back in November at a home on Standing Stone Court.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said Jacquez Sinclair was one of three men who kicked down the door of the home, opened fire and then robbed the homeowner.

After running tests on bullets found in the residence, police identified Sinclair as a suspect.

The victim reportedly identified him from a photo lineup.

The 20-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.