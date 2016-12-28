Arrest Made In Fatal Hit-&-Run In South Nashville

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run in south Nashville.
The incident happened on Nolensville Pike during the early morning hours of December 18.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said Joan Cortez-Estrella is accused of hitting a woman with his pickup truck and then taking off.
The following day, investigators found the truck matching witnesses’ descriptions on Edmondson Pike.
The vehicle had blood on the grill and significant damage to the front end.
Cortez-Estrella allegedly admitted to hitting the victim. He was booked on a slew of charges.
