NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly attacking a woman as she walked to her car.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said Amari Ayers chased the victim through a parking garage on 5th Avenue North and Harrison Street last Friday.

He allegedly threatened to kill her if she didn't stop fighting.

Ayers’ grandmother turned him in after seeing his picture on the news.

He’s been charged with attempted robbery.