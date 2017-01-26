Attorney: Lindsey Lowe Is Grateful For Appeal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The attorney of a mother convicted of murdering her newborn twins said she is grateful for the chance to appeal.

Lindsey Lowe was convicted of killing her babies in 2011. However, the Tennessee Supreme Court granted a review of her appeal.

Her attorney, David Raybin said, "Lowe and her family are very appreciative of the supreme court's action."



The move is very rare officials said it happens to only about 2-dozen criminal cases per year.

Raybin said Lowe has asked for a new trial because a taped confession should never have been used as evidence.

They said she wasn't given her Miranda Rights and a search of her home was illegal.

Raybin said if granted a new trial, things would be different.

"The playing field would be leveled, we think. And some of the errors that occurred there would not be repeated, and we think we would have a fair trial and get a better result we feel," raybin said.

If the State requests a new trial for Lowe, it could also give other cases a second chance at a trial.