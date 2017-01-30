Barry: No Property Tax Rate Increase In 2017

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - During an appearance at the Rotary Club, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said Metro would not seek to raise the property tax rate for 2017.
Barry spoke Monday and addressed several issues, including the 2017-2018 budget and immigration concerns following President Trump’s executive order temporarily suspending refugees and banning immigrants from seven countries.
I can go ahead & tell you about the budget I’ll submit to the Metro Council months from now: there will not be a property tax increase— Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) January 30, 2017
Barry said the Davidson County Property Assessor would begin sending out reappraisal notices to Davidson County property owners in April.
According to a release, recent estimates show average assessed property values would increase by 30-35 percent countywide – with some areas seeing larger or smaller increases.
State law prevents local governments from making money off the reappraisal. To counter the increase in property values, the certified tax rate will decrease significantly.
For property owners whose values increase more than the countywide average, they can expect to pay more in taxes.
Barry also addressed immigration at the meeting, saying Metro Nashville Police officers should not be immigration police.
