Bellevue Burglary Suspects Arrested

Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 45°
LO: 42°
HI: 53°
LO: 43°
HI: 64°
LO: 52°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The three suspects believed to be responsible for a Bellevue break in were arrested by Metro Nashville Police officers.
Darius Fisher, 22, Darrell Adams Jr., 18, and Evan Smith-Erving, 19, were arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and evading arrest.
Adams was also charged with unlawful weapon possession.
It happened Friday morning at the Bellevue Heights Apartments on Amberwood Circle.
The victim told police he heard noises coming from a bedroom and found one of the suspects in the room. The suspect ran out the front door, and the victim called police.
The suspect drove away in a white Lexus but crashed on the ramp to I-40 East from Old Hickory Boulevard.
That's when the suspects bailed and ran away. Officers apprehended two suspects on Sonya Drive. During the foot chase.
One of the men tossed a backpack while running. A fully loaded revolver was found inside.
The third suspect was captured behind a residence in the 7400 block of Charlotte Pike.
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department have asked the public for help in finding a bank robbery suspect.
University of Tennessee fans and the city of Nashville had a lot to celebrate after the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.
Authorities have made an arrest in connection to the death of a 23-year-old in Montgomery County.
Three people have died in a residential fire in Macon County.
A man was killed in a fire in Warren County.
A home feature meant to help protect a house in Lafayette ended up burning it down just before Thanksgiving. Family members say a security…
Thousands of football fans are expected to be downtown for this year's Music City Bowl.
Whether it's team spirit, concert-going or bringing in the new year, events this weekend in Nashville have given hundreds of thousands of…