Bellevue Burglary Suspects Arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The three suspects believed to be responsible for a Bellevue break in were arrested by Metro Nashville Police officers.

Darius Fisher, 22, Darrell Adams Jr., 18, and Evan Smith-Erving, 19, were arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and evading arrest.

Adams was also charged with unlawful weapon possession.

It happened Friday morning at the Bellevue Heights Apartments on Amberwood Circle.

The victim told police he heard noises coming from a bedroom and found one of the suspects in the room. The suspect ran out the front door, and the victim called police.

The suspect drove away in a white Lexus but crashed on the ramp to I-40 East from Old Hickory Boulevard.

That's when the suspects bailed and ran away. Officers apprehended two suspects on Sonya Drive. During the foot chase.

One of the men tossed a backpack while running. A fully loaded revolver was found inside.

The third suspect was captured behind a residence in the 7400 block of Charlotte Pike.