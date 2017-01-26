Belmont Student Diagnosed With Mumps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Belmont University student has been diagnosed with mumps.

According to the Belmont Director of Communications, Greg Pillon, the student was immediately isolated and treated.

The individual was diagnosed Thursday, and later sent home to recover.

Pillon released the following statement:

“A residential student on Belmont’s campus was diagnosed Jan. 26 with mumps and was immediately isolated and given treatment to deal with symptoms. The individual has now returned home to recover. Belmont University advised our entire population of this diagnosis and the symptoms of mumps as well as precautions individuals should take for prevention. Our students’ health and safety is our top priority, and we’re partnering with Metro Health to do all we can avoid further infections.”

