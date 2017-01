Blake Shelton-Themed Honky Tonk Coming To Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Ryman Hospitality has announced plans for a Blake Shelton-themed honky tonk in Nashville.

The bar, aptly named Ole Red after one of Shelton’s break-out hits, will be located in the 300 block of Broadway.

An unveiling was held Thursday morning at the Ryman Auditorium.

Although the original song was titled “’Ol Red,” they added the “e” to the end as a nod to the Grand Ole Opry.

Renderings of the project also revealed a rooftop bar - called The Roof - which Shelton said will offer great views of the city.

New and advanced technology will be installed to allow the Country superstar to Facetime into the bar at any time on the big screen.

The Broadway location should open sometime in April 2018. There will also be a second location in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

For more information, visit Ole Red online by clicking here.