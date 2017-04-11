Blood Found In Pawn Shop After Burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - At least one of two suspected burglars apparently injured himself while entering a south Nashville Pawn shop.

The burglary alarm at Music City Pawn began sounding shortly before 11 p.m. Monday.

One of the suspects was apparently injured when he broke through glass to get into the building. The manager said blood was found all over the store.

Metro Nashville Police officers were called to the business back in December to investigate an elaborate break-in.

The store owner said his three locations continue to be a target, so now he's trying to figure out if the same person is responsible.

Police said two airsoft rifles were taken, along with a laptop.

Surveillance videos have been released in the case. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.