BNA Increases Security Following Ft. Lauderdale Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville International Airport increased security shortly after five people were killed in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport.

Additional patrol units were placed in baggage claim to inspect it as well as ground transportation levels of the airport.

Extra patrol vehicles were positioned in front of the airport on several levels. The rapid response team was been alerted, and officials have been coordinating directly with the FBI and TSA.

A total of 13 people were injured and five people were killed when a man started shooting in the baggage claim area with a gun that he had checked for the flight.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, all flights to or from Fort Lauderdale at BNA were canceled.

Two flights are scheduled to arrive from Fort Lauderdale, one did not take off, and the other was delayed.

Passengers waiting to find out more about their flight status said it is a scary situation.

"I've been flying for a long time. But I've never had anything like this happen close to home, it. Makes me uncomfortable. It seems we have things like this happen more and more; so it is definitely scary," said one person at the airport.

In addition to the extra security due to the shooting in Fort Lauderdale, passengers were also talking about the weather.

Only a few flights have been delayed, and things have been running smoothly.



