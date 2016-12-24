BNA Lines Smooth During Record Breaking Travel Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The number of travelers this holiday season is expected to be the highest level on record.

AAA estimates more than 103 million Americans will be traveling by plane or car within the next week. The amount is a 1.5% increase compared with last year.

More than 93 million of the travelers will be on the roads. A little over two million will travel in their vehicles n Tennessee.

Compared to several airports across the country, lines moved smoothly at Nashville International Airport on Friday.

Winter weather was expected to cause travel headaches in the West and the Midwest but Tennessee stayed calm for the majority of the day.

"I expected longer lines and a mess in the parking lot but I didn't find that," Sergio Gutierrez, father traveling with his two young sons to Mexico, told NewsChannel 5.

There are more travelers this years because of increased consumer spending, and improvements in the labor market and wages, according to AAA.

On Friday afternoon, the gas price average in Tennessee was $2.08, five cents higher than the state average. For the most part, traffic flowed smoothly throughout middle Tennessee ad even parts of Alabama.

"It picked up when we reached Nashville but it wasn't too bad," said Sarah Eller, Alabama local traveling to New York City.

The year-end holiday travel period is Friday, December 23 to Monday, January 2.