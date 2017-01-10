Body Recovered May Be Missing Georgia Man

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. - The body recovered from Center Hill Lake may be that of a missing Georgia man, authorities said.

Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the body was pulled from the lake at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sligo Marina.

The said the victim is believed to be 22-year-old Vincent McKeever Rossetti, of Peachtree City.

He has been missing since December 18. His Lexus was later found later in the parking lot of Sligo Marina beside Highway 70.

The body was found floating by a pier by a dock worker.

Rossetti was initially found in his vehicle close to the the DeKalb County/White County line. He was taken to the Highland Medical Center in Sparta to be checked out, but was released before his family could pick him up.

His car was found Sunday night in the parking lot of Sligo Marina in Dekalb County, but after a search of the bank and the water, there was no sign of Rossetti.



