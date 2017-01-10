Bomb Squad Investigating Suspicious Package At Bridgestone HQ

Mostly cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The bomb squad responded to a suspicious package call at Bridgestone’s headquarters in Nashville.
The incident was reported at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday at the building located on Marriot Drive.
It’s unknown if the building had to be evacuated.
No additional details were known.
One person has died in a crash in Williamson County.
Dylann Roof, the self-proclaimed white supremacist who murdered nine people at a historically black church in South Carolina, has been…
State lawmakers have convened the 110th Tennessee General Assembly.
Police used distraction devices (flash bangs) during an undercover investigation in Mt. Juliet.
The criminal case against a mid-state woman accused of trying to self-abort her baby closed after she pleaded guilty to the crime.
A Robertson County home was destroyed in a fire, and officials said the wind played a huge factor in it spreading.
The body recovered from Center Hill Lake may be that of a missing Georgia man, authorities said.
Police said an unwanted sexual advance led to a murder in East Nashville.