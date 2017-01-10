Bomb Squad Investigating Suspicious Package At Bridgestone HQ

2:14 PM, Jan 10, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The bomb squad responded to a suspicious package call at Bridgestone’s headquarters in Nashville.

The incident was reported at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday at the building located on Marriot Drive.

It’s unknown if the building had to be evacuated.

No additional details were known. 

