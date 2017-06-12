Bradley County Sheriff: Missing Police Dog Found Dead

1:31 PM, Jun 12, 2017
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) - A sheriff's office in Tennessee announced that a missing member of its K-9 unit has been found dead.

News outlets report that Lucy, a canine deputy with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, was found Monday morning after she was reported missing the previous morning.

Bradley County Sheriff's Office spokesman James E. Bradford Jr. said a caretaker had found the police dog's kennel empty in Charleston, Tennessee. A privacy fence surrounded the kennel. Bradford says Lucy's handler was on vacation and was immediately notified of the disappearance.

The sheriff's office announced Lucy's death in a Facebook post and commended her for her public service. The office has not revealed a cause of death, but says it will release more information soon.

