Bradley County Sheriff: Missing Police Dog Found Dead

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) - A sheriff's office in Tennessee announced that a missing member of its K-9 unit has been found dead.

News outlets report that Lucy, a canine deputy with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, was found Monday morning after she was reported missing the previous morning.

Bradley County Sheriff's Office spokesman James E. Bradford Jr. said a caretaker had found the police dog's kennel empty in Charleston, Tennessee. A privacy fence surrounded the kennel. Bradford says Lucy's handler was on vacation and was immediately notified of the disappearance.

The sheriff's office announced Lucy's death in a Facebook post and commended her for her public service. The office has not revealed a cause of death, but says it will release more information soon.