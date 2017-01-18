Break-In Suspect Found Sleeping In Universal Publishing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police responded to the scene of a break-in at a Midtown publishing company and found a man sleeping inside.

The incident was reported early Wednesday morning at Universal Music Publishing Group on Adelicia Street.

This AM, a drunk man smashed in the front door of Universal Music Publishing in Midtown. He was found passed out in the writer's room. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/gI4QmpvXrD — Alex Brown (@BrownEAlex) January 18, 2017

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said a man was drunk and forced his way inside before falling asleep.

He was taken into custody as soon as officers arrived.

Although the front door was busted out, nothing was taken.

