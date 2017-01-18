Break-In Suspect Found Sleeping In Universal Publishing

Cloudy
HI: 55°
LO: 48°
HI: 59°
LO: 47°
HI: 68°
LO: 53°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police responded to the scene of a break-in at a Midtown publishing company and found a man sleeping inside.
The incident was reported early Wednesday morning at Universal Music Publishing Group on Adelicia Street.
This AM, a drunk man smashed in the front door of Universal Music Publishing in Midtown. He was found passed out in the writer's room. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/gI4QmpvXrD— Alex Brown (@BrownEAlex) January 18, 2017
This AM, a drunk man smashed in the front door of Universal Music Publishing in Midtown. He was found passed out in the writer's room. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/gI4QmpvXrD
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said a man was drunk and forced his way inside before falling asleep.
He was taken into custody as soon as officers arrived.
Although the front door was busted out, nothing was taken.
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is set to present his proposal to boost state road funding at a news conference.
One person was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended at the arrival terminal at Nashville International Airport.
Three people were hurt when a wrong-way driver struck two other cars on Murfreesboro Pike.
Police responded to the scene of a break-in at a Midtown publishing company and found a man sleeping inside.
One suspect has been arrested after a gas station was robbed overnight.
Rutherford County Schools officials said Jessica Holland, a former Eagleville School elementary teacher who was charged with stealing the…
A 9-year-old was injured and taken to the hospital when he was shot by his 5-year-old cousin in Springfield.
More than three months after a Nashville grandmother disappeared, her family is still waiting and hoping answers come soon.
A popular Nashville restaurant was evacuated because of a grease fire in the HVAC system.