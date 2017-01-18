Break-In Suspect Found Sleeping In Universal Publishing

7:37 AM, Jan 18, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police responded to the scene of a break-in at a Midtown publishing company and found a man sleeping inside.

The incident was reported early Wednesday morning at Universal Music Publishing Group on Adelicia Street.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said a man was drunk and forced his way inside before falling asleep.

He was taken into custody as soon as officers arrived.

Although the front door was busted out, nothing was taken. 
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top