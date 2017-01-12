Brentwood PD Outfitted With Tasers

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Brentwood Police officials have equipped their officers with tasers.

The city of Brentwood bought 63 stun guns for its police force, and training has already started.

Police said it's a way to reduce risk of serious injury for both officers and those they encounter.

"Once that five seconds is over its done. You likely don't feel anything. You remember it happened but there's no long term affects. Whereas, if OC was deployed that effect could last 45 minutes, redness of the face, tearing of the eyes. You know, batton strike you could have bruising and the impact site could be sore for days. This really addresses the problem and reduces injury."



During upcoming training, some officers have to actually volunteer to be on the receiving end of a taser to better understand the effect it has on a person.