Brentwood PD Outfitted With Tasers

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Brentwood Police officials have equipped their officers with tasers.
The city of Brentwood bought 63 stun guns for its police force, and training has already started.
Police said it's a way to reduce risk of serious injury for both officers and those they encounter.
"Once that five seconds is over its done. You likely don't feel anything. You remember it happened but there's no long term affects. Whereas, if OC was deployed that effect could last 45 minutes, redness of the face, tearing of the eyes. You know, batton strike you could have bruising and the impact site could be sore for days. This really addresses the problem and reduces injury."
During upcoming training, some officers have to actually volunteer to be on the receiving end of a taser to better understand the effect it has on a person.
After compiling crime data for 2016, police with the Metro Nashville Police East Precinct have found that there was a 7.5% drop in crime from…
A bill introduced at the Tennessee statehouse would require the phrase 'In God We Trust" appear on all Tennessee license plates.
Police have arrested a fugitive wanted in the death of his girlfriend.
With time to re-group, there's time to improve. And TDOT snow plow drivers want to respond faster during the next storm.
A man wanted in a murder at La Parranda night club has been taken into custody in Mississippi.
In a surprise press conference Thursday, President Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Six children are missing and presumed dead after a fire consumed a home in Baltimore early Thursday, authorities said.